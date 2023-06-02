Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:32 2023-06-02 am EDT
29.08 EUR   +0.90%
10:24aMytilineos S A : Voting Results - 33rd Annual General Meeting
PU
10:14aMytilineos S A : Decisions of the 33rd Annual General Meeting
PU
03:05aMytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Voting Results - 33rd Annual General Meeting

06/02/2023 | 10:24am EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 14:23:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
06/01Westbridge Renewable Energy Selling Five Alberta Solar Projects to MYTILINEOS Energy & ..
MT
06/01Mytilineos S A : Enters Canadian Market with acquisition of 1.4 GW Alberta Solar PV Portfo..
PU
05/30Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/29Mytilineos S A : creates the Next Generation Energy Solutions Provider 100% acquisition of..
PU
05/29Mytilineos S.A. agreed to acquire UNISON Facility Services S.A. for €26 million.
CI
05/25Mytilineos Confirms That It Is in the Process of Negotiations for the Acquisition of Un..
CI
05/25Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
Analyst Recommendations on MYTILINEOS S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 5 627 M 6 041 M 6 041 M
Net income 2023 512 M 550 M 550 M
Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,57x
Yield 2023 4,63%
Capitalization 3 998 M 4 293 M 4 293 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 216
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,82 €
Average target price 31,22 €
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.41.97%4 293
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.54%91 826
UNIPER SE204.33%70 435
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 536
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.83%48 620
SEMPRA ENERGY-7.12%45 367
