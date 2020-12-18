Mytilineos S A : Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Company MYTILINEOS S.A. in accordance with the provisions of article 133 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3, as in force, hereby releases the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of December 18th, 2020:

1 It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 5,759,084 own shares of the Company out of total 142,891,161 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process.