Mytilineos S A : Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting
12/18/2020 | 11:07am EST
MYTILINEOS S.A.
VOTING RESULTS - Extraordinary General Meeting
December 18th, 2020
The Company MYTILINEOS S.A. in accordance with the provisions of article 133 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3, as in force, hereby releases the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of December 18th, 2020:
Participation
Votes
Yes
Present &
% of total
No.
Items on the Agenda
137.132.0771
In favor
Against Abstain
% of total
Result
Voting
voting shares
Decision for the approval to supplement the scope of the
1
Company with new activities with a corresponding
77,343,297
56.40%
77,313,297
0
30,000
99.96%
Approved
amendment of article 2 of the Company's Articles of
Association.
2
Decision for the approval to amend article 10 of the
77,343,297
56.40%
77,299,015
0
44,282
99.94%
Approved
Company's Articles of Association.
1 It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 5,759,084 own shares of the Company out of total 142,891,161 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process.
