MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Mytilineos S A : Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting

12/18/2020 | 11:07am EST
MYTILINEOS S.A.

VOTING RESULTS - Extraordinary General Meeting

December 18th, 2020

The Company MYTILINEOS S.A. in accordance with the provisions of article 133 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3, as in force, hereby releases the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of December 18th, 2020:

Participation

Votes

Yes

Present &

% of total

No.

Items on the Agenda

137.132.0771

In favor

Against Abstain

% of total

Result

Voting

voting shares

Decision for the approval to supplement the scope of the

1

Company with new activities with a corresponding

77,343,297

56.40%

77,313,297

0

30,000

99.96%

Approved

amendment of article 2 of the Company's Articles of

Association.

2

Decision for the approval to amend article 10 of the

77,343,297

56.40%

77,299,015

0

44,282

99.94%

Approved

Company's Articles of Association.

1 It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 5,759,084 own shares of the Company out of total 142,891,161 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
