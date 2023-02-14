Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:55 2023-02-13 am EST
24.60 EUR   +0.41%
03:00aMytilineos S A : and EDPR sign a 78 MW wind PPA
PU
02/13Mytilineos S A : Announcement of regulated information
PU
02/13Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : and EDPR sign a 78 MW wind PPA

02/14/2023 | 03:00am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 820 M 6 237 M 6 237 M
Net income 2022 405 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2022 1 011 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 3 417 M 3 662 M 3 662 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 24,60 €
Average target price 26,32 €
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.21.18%3 662
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.58%97 026
SEMPRA ENERGY2.10%49 596
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.83%47 162
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.67%47 006
ENGIE-1.93%34 087