MYTILINEOS and KARATZIS sign a 210MW green PPA

Athens, Greece - 2 April 2024 -MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals (RIC: MYTr.AT, Bloomberg: MYTIL.GA, ADR: MYTHY US) (MYTILINEOS) andKARATZIS SA signed a 210MW long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the green energy produced from a 262 MW solar portfolio.

Under the PPA signed, MYTILINEOS will be able to offtake 80% of the energy produced, enhancing further its green supply basket.

This portfolio consists of 35 solar projects, all located in Larissa prefecture. The projects with a total budget of 180m have been fully developed by KARATZIS as a strategic investment plant and the construction has been awarded to MYTILINEOS M Renewables sub-segment, which is internationally acknowledged as a top integrated developer and contractor, with a focus on sustainable development, protection of the environment, while investing in local communities where it operates.

All solar farms are expected to enter operation within the third quarter of 2024 and under this PPA they are expected to produce annually 380 GWh, the equivalent of the consumption of 97,000 households in Greece by displacing around 162,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

MYTILINEOS strategically seeks opportunities to secure green PPAs, aiming to reduce energy costs both for its own assets and those of its business partners. Τhis transaction further implements its sustainable approach across the region by targeting on blending renewable PPAs either with third parties or with own assets.

KARATZIS respectively bolster and broaden the group's green energy portfolio by investing actively in renewable energy projects and Battery Storage Systems.

This is the second PPA signed year in Greece for MYTILINEOS, following the agreement with EDP Renewables in February 2023, whilst the Company continually secures PPAs for its international portfolio with esteemed partners.

MYTILINEOS:

Founded in Greece in 1990, MYTILINEOS is an industrial and energy multinational company, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.5 billion and €1.0 billion respectively. The Company is focused on sustainability, it has set itself the goal of reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by at least 30% by 2030 and achieving a neutral footprint in its total business activity by 2050, based on ESG performance indicators for Environment, Society and the Governance.

KARATZIS GROUP OF COMPANIES:

Karatzis Group of Companies stands as a trailblazer across a spectrum of industries, from netting & film material manufacturing and renewable energy to private aviation, packaging & recycling and hospitality. The company, founded in 1973 and in the course of fifty years of global expansion through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships the company achieved commercial presence in 72 countries and the Group's workforce, exceeding 1,000 individuals, passionately delivers a diverse portfolio of products and services worldwide. The Group's expansion into varied sectors through subsidiaries like Panellenic Airlines, that provides private flights and luxury travel services and boasts the state-of-the-art jets as well as subsidiaries in the energy sector that holds an under development portfolio of 1GW of renewable capacity and 430MW in storage technology, confirms relentless pursuit of growth and excellence. However, the establishment of 5-star Resort Nana Golden Beach in the early eighties and Nana Princess resort and spa in 2018, alongside the Nana Tennis & Sports Club, redefine hospitality in Crete. Dedicated on sustainability Karatzis Group, by constantly investing in projects and technologies that ensure optimal results for People and Environment is considered a "green" group that the total energy needs are equivalent to the power of energy that is being generated by the groups RES.

