Mytilineos S A : creates the Next Generation Energy Solutions Provider 100% acquisition of UNISON

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 5 627 M 6 022 M 6 022 M Net income 2023 512 M 548 M 548 M Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 157 M 1 157 M P/E ratio 2023 7,65x Yield 2023 4,58% Capitalization 4 037 M 4 321 M 4 321 M EV / Sales 2023 0,91x EV / Sales 2024 0,93x Nbr of Employees 3 216 Free-Float 64,2% Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Consensus Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 6 Last Close Price 29,10 € Average target price 31,22 € Spread / Average Target 7,29% Managers and Directors Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MYTILINEOS S.A. 43.35% 4 321 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 51 376 NATIONAL GRID PLC 9.23% 49 375 SEMPRA ENERGY -6.92% 45 263 UNIPER SE 63.52% 37 729 ENGIE 3.79% 36 004