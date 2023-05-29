Advanced search
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:20 2023-05-29 am EDT
29.48 EUR   +1.31%
Mytilineos S A : creates the Next Generation Energy Solutions Provider 100% acquisition of UNISON
Mytilineos Confirms That It Is in the Process of Negotiations for the Acquisition of Unison
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
Mytilineos S A : creates the Next Generation Energy Solutions Provider 100% acquisition of UNISON

05/29/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 16:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 627 M 6 022 M 6 022 M
Net income 2023 512 M 548 M 548 M
Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,65x
Yield 2023 4,58%
Capitalization 4 037 M 4 321 M 4 321 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 216
Free-Float 64,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,10 €
Average target price 31,22 €
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.43.35%4 321
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 376
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.23%49 375
SEMPRA ENERGY-6.92%45 263
UNIPER SE63.52%37 729
ENGIE3.79%36 004
