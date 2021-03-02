Log in
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

03/02/2021 | 02:47am EST
Announcement Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - March 2, 2021 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 1.3.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 20,000 own shares at a weighted average price 12.8442 per share, of an aggregate value 256,883.00. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 6,208,692 own shares, percentage 4.3450% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
