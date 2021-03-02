Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

Announcement Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - March 2, 2021 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 1.3.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 20,000 own shares at a weighted average price €12.8442 per share, of an aggregate value €256,883.00. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 6,208,692 own shares, percentage 4.3450% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

