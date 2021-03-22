Log in
MYTILINEOS S.A.

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 03/19 11:13:09 am
13.32 EUR   +1.14%
03:43aMYTILINEOS S A  : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03/19MYTILINEOS S A  : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03/18MYTILINEOS S A  : is successfully energizing Battery Energy Storage Systems
PU
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

03/22/2021 | 03:43am EDT
Announcement Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - March 22, 2021 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 19.3.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 20,000 own shares at a weighted average price 13.2378 per share, of an aggregate value 264,755.45. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 6,433,692 own shares, percentage 4.5025% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

8 Artemidos Str. Maroussi 151 25 Athens Greece Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 07:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 555 M 3 039 M 3 039 M
Net income 2021 148 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2021 853 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 1 820 M 2 167 M 2 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 856
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 14,87 €
Last Close Price 13,32 €
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.11.93%2 174
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.10%150 367
SIEMENS AG17.22%128 546
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.41%117 275
3M COMPANY7.96%109 728
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.26%69 574
