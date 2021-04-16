Log in
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

04/16/2021 | 02:44am EDT
Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - April 16, 2021 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 15.4.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 9,000 own shares at a weighted average price €14.9544 per share, of an aggregate value €134,590.00. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name

EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 6,615,392 own shares, percentage 4.6297% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

8 Artemidos Str. Maroussi 151 25

Athens Greece

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
