Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - June 4, 2021 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 3.6.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 10,000 own shares at a weighted average price €15.1499 per share, of an aggregate value €151,499.00. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name

EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 6,792,895 own shares, percentage 4.7539% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.