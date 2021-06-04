Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

06/04/2021 | 02:37am EDT
Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - June 4, 2021 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 3.6.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 10,000 own shares at a weighted average price €15.1499 per share, of an aggregate value €151,499.00. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name

EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 6,792,895 own shares, percentage 4.7539% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

8 Artemidos Str. Maroussi 151 25

Athens Greece

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 06:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 485 M 3 011 M 3 011 M
Net income 2021 158 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2021 774 M 938 M 938 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 2 067 M 2 507 M 2 505 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 856
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,10 €
Last Close Price 15,18 €
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.27.56%2 507
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.20%141 950
ENEL S.P.A.-4.64%97 259
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.80%81 925
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.04%78 206
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.02%68 239