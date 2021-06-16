Mytilineos S A : Decisions of the 31st Annual General Meeting (Correct Repetition)

MYTILINEOS S.A. General Commercial Registry No. 757001000 Decisions of the 31st Annual General Meeting MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") announces that on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 at 13.00, the 31st Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company was held at the registered offices of the Company. Shareholders representing 85,242,703 common registered shares and voting rights, i.e. 62.63% of the total 136,098,266 total common registered shares participated (physically or remotely through teleconference or by way of exercising their voting right before the meeting)1. The General Meeting discussed and took the following decisions by majority on the items of the agenda: On the 1 st item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, the relevant Board of Directors' and Statutory Auditor's reports, and the Statement of Corporate Governance, as presented for approval. On the 2 nd item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the appropriation of the results for the financial year 01.01.2020-31.12.2020 and the distribution of dividend to the shareholders of the Company in the amount of thirty-six eurocents (€0.36) per share. The ex-date and beneficiary determination date (based on the record date rule) of June 24 th , 2021 and June 25 th , 2021 respectively were approved, and the corresponding amount will be paid to shareholders starting on July 1 st , 2021. The Company will publish a separate announcement concerning the dividend payment procedure in accordance with article 4.1.3.4 of the Athens Exchange Regulation. In addition, the shareholders approved the establishment of special reserve accounts and payment to members of the board of directors of remuneration from the profits of the Company for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 until 31.12.2020, as presented for approval. On the 3 rd item of the agenda, the shareholders approved in accordance with the provisions of article 112 par.3 of law 4548/2018 the remuneration report for 2020. On the 5 th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the overall management of the board of directors for the fiscal year 01.01.2020-31.12.2020 in accordance with article 108 of law 4548/2018 and discharged the statutory auditors of the Company from any liability for damages for the audit of the financial statements for the same fiscal year. On the 6 th item of the agenda, the shareholders elected the Auditing Firm GRANT THORNTON S.A., having its registered office in Paleo Faliro (56 Zefyrou Street) 1 It s hall be note d that, purs uant to paragra ph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 6,792,895 own s hares of the Compa ny out of tota l 142,891,161 s hare s are not ca lculate d both for the purpos es of quorum and the voting proces s Αρτέμιδος 8 Μαρούσι 151 25 Αθήνα Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400 Ε: info@mytilineos.gr www.mytilineos.gr

and registered with the Special Register of article 13 par. 5 of Presidential Decree (P.D.) 226/1992 under SOEL Reg. No. 127 to carry out the regular audit of the Company's individual and consolidated financial statements for the current fiscal year 01.01.2021-31.12.2021, the review of the of the interim financial statements for the period 01.01.2021-30.06.2021 as well as to issue the annual tax certificate and set their remuneration at €318,250.00 (plus VAT) and €229,500.00 (plus VAT) respectively. On the 7 th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the suggested policy for the suitability assessment of the board of directors of the Company according to the specific provisions of article 3 of law 4706/2020. On the 8 th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the appointment of Mrs Natalia Nikolaidis as independent non executive member of the board of directors in replacement and for the rest of the term of office of the resigned independent non executive member, Mr. Georgios Chrysikos, i.e. until 07.06.2022. On the 9 th item of the agenda, the shareholders elected Mr. Anthony Bartzokas as independent member of the board of directors with a term until 07.06.2022, in replacement of the resigned independent non executive member, Mr. Christos Zerefos. On the 10 th item of the agenda, the shareholders decided that the Audit Committee shall be a committee of the board of directors, which shall consist from three independent non executive members of the board of directors and whose term of office shall be the same as their term in the board of directors. Further, the shareholders decided to recall Mr. Constantinos Kotsilinis, who was elected by the general meeting of June 7 th , 2018 as independent member of the Audit Committee. On the 11 th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the suggested amendments to the existing remuneration policy for the members of the board of directors. On the 12 th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved a program for free distribution of up to two million five hundred fifty thousand (2,750,000) own shares (regular registered shares with voting rights) of the Company according to the provisions of article 114 of law 4548/2018, as presented for approval. On the 13 th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the free distribution of up to seven hundred thousand (700,000) own shares (regular registered shares with voting rights) of the Company according to the provisions of article 114 of law 4548/2018, as presented for approval. On the 14 th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the establishment of a special reserve account using taxed reserves, for the purpose of covering the Company's own participation in the framework of the investment plan involving capacity expansion of the existing alumina and aluminium production unit. In addition, the Annual Report of the Audit Committee on its activities for the year 2020 was submitted to the meeting according to the provisions of article 44 par. 1(i) of law 4449/2017.

At the meeting it was announced that the independent non executive member of the board of directors, Mr. Christos Zerefos, resigned as of 14.06.2021 due to the fact that he serves on the board of directors of the Company for more than nine years and therefore as of 17.07.2021, when the provisions of articles 1-24 of law 4706/2020 come in force, he will no longer be considered as independent. Following the above decisions of the shareholders, as well as following the reformation of the board of directors the same day, the composition of the board of directors is as follows: Evangelos Mytilinaios, father's name: Georgios, Chairman and Managing Director; Spyridon Kasdas, father's name: Dimitrios, Vice-Chairman A, non-executive member; Evangelos Chrysafis, father's name: Georgios, Vice-Chairman B, executive member; Dimitrios Papadopoulos, father's name: Sotirios, executive member; Ioannis Petridis, father's name: Georgios, Lead Independent Director, independent non-executive member; Panagiota Antonakou, father's name: Leonidas, independent non-executive member; Emmanouil Kakaras, father's name: Konstantinos, independent non-executive member; Konstantina Mavraki, father's name: Nikolaos, independent non-executive member; Alexios Pilavios, father's name: Andreas, independent non-executive member; Natalia Nikolaidis, father's name: Emmanouil, independent non-executive member; and Anthony Bartzokas, father's name: Melas, independent non-executive member. In addition, following the aforementioned decision of the shareholders regarding the type of the Audit Committee, the composition and the term of office of its members, the board of directors elected its following members as members of the Audit Committee and the latter was formed into a corporate body on the same day as follows: Alexios Pilavios, Chairman - independent non executive member of the board of directors; Konstantina Mavraki, Member- independent non executive member of the board of directors; and Anthony Bartzokas, Member, - independent non executive member of the board of directors. The Company will announce and publish on its website www.mytilineos.gr separate announcement with the detailed results of the voting per decision in accordance with article 133 par. 2 of the law 4548/2018.