Mytilineos S A : –Response/Demand Aggregator

The constantly evolving landscape in the Greek electricity market, the ambitious climate targets both at national and European Union level, as well as the modern technological advancements (IoT technology, smart grids) offer opportunities not only for investors but also for consumers.

At the same time, solutions are required to provide stability, especially during periods when the intermittency of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) tests the reliability of the System. Balancing resources involve the response of consumers to demand fluctuation and price signals (fluctuations). However, since the profile of each consumer is different and the response capabilities vary significantly, consumers are given the opportunity to organize themselves into Aggregators.

In this environment, MYTILINEOS has already made strategic moves to enter the balancing market through the Response/Demand (R/D) service, establishing the first Response/Demand Aggregator in Greece.

Furthermore, under the MYTILINEOS' Response/Demand Aggregator, the first successful participation of the Aluminium of Greece plant in demand response activation was completed, offering balancing energy. This event marked a milestone for the entire market as it was the first case of a final consumer load offering balancing services.

This success was the result of coordinated efforts by both MYTILINEOS and the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), as the functionality of the relevant platform was tested in terms of the participation of loads (final consumers) in the balancing market.

Flexibility and energy efficiency are just some of the services offered by MYTILINEOS' renewed Energy Sector, which aspires to become the most comprehensive provider of the new era, offering modern services that cover the entire energy product palette and meet the needs of even the most demanding customers.

By participating in MYTILINEOS' Response/Demand Aggregator, whether as a residential or a business, flexibility and stability of the System are enhanced, while the participant also enjoys lower electricity bills.

In addition to collaborating with large commercial and industrial customers, MYTILINEOS has the ability to facilitate access to demand response services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by aggregating individual customer loads into a larger portfolio. To this direction, MYTILINEOS has already carried out pilot projects in its customer office buildings aiming to "unlock" the flexibility of buildings through cooling loads, heating loads, lighting, and electric vehicle charging.

At the same time, along with the Response/Demand Aggregator, RES & CHP (Electricity and Heat Co-generation Plants) Aggregator of MYTILINEOS is also in operation since 2019, participating directly in the wholesale market and offering compensation solutions to RES & CHP plants regarding their balancing costs. It holds a significant share of RES & CHP plants in its portfolio, representing plants of all technologies in the Greek Energy Exchange, such as wind farms, photovoltaic plants, power and heat cogeneration units, biomass/biogas plants and small hydro power plants. The RES & CHP Aggregator of MYTILINEOS serves bilateral contracts between RES producers and industrial consumers from the very first day that this possibility was provided through relevant legislation.

