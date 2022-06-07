Mytilineos S A : signed a 10-year renewable energy PPA with Enel Generaci?n Chile for the sale of 1.1 TWh/year
Sales 2022
3 896 M
4 166 M
4 166 M
Net income 2022
268 M
287 M
287 M
Net Debt 2022
1 272 M
1 360 M
1 360 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,59x
Yield 2022
3,86%
Capitalization
2 241 M
2 397 M
2 397 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,90x
EV / Sales 2023
0,95x
Nbr of Employees
4 823
Free-Float
63,2%
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
16,99 €
Average target price
21,75 €
Spread / Average Target
28,0%
