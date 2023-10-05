Press Release

MYTILINEOS undertakes the EPC of the largest solar park in the UK

Further expansion in the cords in UK and Ireland

Athens, Greece - 5 October 2023 - MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals(RIC: MYTr.AT,

Bloomberg: MYTIL.GA, ADR: MYTHY US) (MYTILINEOS) announces the signing of an EPC contract for a 373MW solar park in the United Kingdom (UK) with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia.

Specifically, the project is Cleve Hill Solar Park and it is currently the UK's largest consented solar project. It is situated in the area of Kent and is expected to be complete in early 2025. The contract value for MYTILINEOS amounts to £114,092,640.11.

MYTILINEOS will undertake the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of this solar park, that will produce 373.922 GWh of renewable electricity per year, enough to meet the needs of over 100,000 UK homes, displacing more than 164,450 of CO2 emissions. The project will additionally be boosted with a battery storage system.

MYTILINEOS is already established in the United Kingdom as a top Energy Contractor having constructed and commissioned more than 439 MW solar projects, with a vast portfolio of 732 MW/1.18 GWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that support increased penetration and optimization of the operation of renewables into the energy mix.

Further to theBESS projects that MYTILINEOS is constructing in the UKthe Company has recently signed a contract for the EPC of Tiln BESS in Nottinghamshire for long time business partnerLightsource BPwith a 25MW capacity and 50 MWh of Lithium Batteries that is expected to be completed by January 2024.

Additonally, as the Company consolidates its position in the UK and Ireland, it aims to support both countries' goals for decarbonization. Thus, it has developed and currently has under contstruction a pipeline of 356 MW solar projects, while it continues to seek for the further development of RES projects.

8 Artemidos Str, Maroussi, GR-15125 Athens Τ: +30 210 6877 300, F: +30 210 6877 400