    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/11 10:19:31 am
15.01 EUR   -0.53%
10:17aSustainability Actions Map
PU
11/09Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/08Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
PU
Sustainability Actions Map

11/11/2021 | 10:17am EST
MYTILINEOS strategic choice is to create value where it operates.

Through the new informative innovative microsite "Sustainability Actions Map" you can see how the vision of the Company for Sustainable Development becomes a reality.

We invite you to browse the page and see in a concise way information about the actions, the number of collaborations, the total investments, as well as the annual analysis of its Social Product. The Sustainability Actions Map is now an essential tool for all employees and partners, but also for all stakeholders who increasingly seek valid information about the company and its performance in Sustainable Development, capturing the value of core programs and actions implemented by MYTILINEOS and which continues to implement in the context of its responsible operation, with the aim of positively affecting the world around us.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 427 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
Net income 2021 167 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2021 922 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 2 055 M 2 370 M 2 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 720
Free-Float 69,2%
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.26.81%2 370
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.53%47 062
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.08%46 991
SEMPRA-1.84%39 793
ENGIE2.72%35 848
E.ON SE23.17%33 574