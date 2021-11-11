MYTILINEOS strategic choice is to create value where it operates.

Through the new informative innovative microsite "Sustainability Actions Map" you can see how the vision of the Company for Sustainable Development becomes a reality.

We invite you to browse the page and see in a concise way information about the actions, the number of collaborations, the total investments, as well as the annual analysis of its Social Product. The Sustainability Actions Map is now an essential tool for all employees and partners, but also for all stakeholders who increasingly seek valid information about the company and its performance in Sustainable Development, capturing the value of core programs and actions implemented by MYTILINEOS and which continues to implement in the context of its responsible operation, with the aim of positively affecting the world around us.