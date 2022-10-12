N-able Announces Award Winners During Empower Partner Conference in Las Vegas

N-able partners recognized for extraordinary efforts throughout the year in 9 different categories

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today shared 9 partner award winners from its annual Empower partner conference at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas. The awards recognize industry-leading MSPs that play a critical role to support, manage, and secure IT environments around the world to help protect their customers and ensure business continuity.

“In my role, I feel extremely lucky to be having daily interactions with some of the top MSPs and channel leaders in the industry today. We created these awards as a huge thank you to our partners who continually provide best-in-class support, innovations, and expertise to help businesses thrive all over the globe,” said David Weeks, senior director of partner experience, N-able. “We mold 100% of the Empower experience around our partners and I can’t think of a better way to round off day one than with them in the spotlight, highlighting their commitment and success. Great job to all our award winners!”

The N-able partner respective category winners include:

