    NABL   US62878D1000

N-ABLE, INC.

(NABL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
9.960 USD   -0.30%
N-able Announces Award Winners During Empower Partner Conference in Las Vegas
BU
N-able Continues to Innovate and Invest in Areas Critical and Core to Partner Success with Appointment of Mike Cullen to Lead RMM Business
BU
Needham Adjusts N-able's Price Target to $12 from $11, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
N-able Announces Award Winners During Empower Partner Conference in Las Vegas

10/12/2022 | 07:02am EDT
N-able partners recognized for extraordinary efforts throughout the year in 9 different categories

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today shared 9 partner award winners from its annual Empower partner conference at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas. The awards recognize industry-leading MSPs that play a critical role to support, manage, and secure IT environments around the world to help protect their customers and ensure business continuity.

“In my role, I feel extremely lucky to be having daily interactions with some of the top MSPs and channel leaders in the industry today. We created these awards as a huge thank you to our partners who continually provide best-in-class support, innovations, and expertise to help businesses thrive all over the globe,” said David Weeks, senior director of partner experience, N-able. “We mold 100% of the Empower experience around our partners and I can’t think of a better way to round off day one than with them in the spotlight, highlighting their commitment and success. Great job to all our award winners!”

The N-able partner respective category winners include:

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

© 2022 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Company


© Business Wire 2022
