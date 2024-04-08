Annual CRN guide highlights IT channel members who go above and beyond in commitment to partnership

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide.

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships. For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth.

N-able provides numerous support and educational resources that help MSPs navigate the ever-changing challenges and demands of the market. These initiatives include partner-focused events such as Empower and the N-able Roadshow series, providing networking and collaboration opportunities in various global locations. Its Business Transformation sessions and peer groups help drive tangible business outcomes to scale success for its MSP partners, and Head Nerd boot camps and office hours give advice on how to market, sell to prospects, and grow one’s business. MarketBuilder is also readily available, delivering an automated marketing platform that helps make promoting and selling easier, alongside dedicated Partner Success Managers, virtual online classes, and much more.

“We aren’t just a technology vendor to our MSPs—we’re a partner. Our focus is on helping MSPs work on their business vs. just in their business, so they can eliminate the struggles and embrace transformation, taking their business to the next level,” said Frank Coletti, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at N-able. “Our team of experts are equipped with years of experience in the market and spend hours planning different ways we can deliver great support, education, and training to help the global channel grow and provide fantastic service to their customers.”

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

