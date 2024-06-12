Company awarded in the customer service, achievement, and management categories

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced it was presented with Stevie® awards across three different categories at the 22nd annual American Business Awards® held in New York City on June 11.

The Technical Support team at N-able received the gold award for Customer Service Team of the Year after embarking on a transformative multi-year program aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and bolstering support efficacy.

N‑able Chief People Officer, Kathleen Pai, was recognized with a silver award for Woman of the Year – Business Services for her dedication to building a world-class culture at N-able by spearheading several initiatives across almost 15 countries.

Finally, N-able received a silver award for Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion for its commitment to Diversity, Equality, and Belonging (DEB) that’s felt and championed at every level of the organization by striving to make sure every N-ablite knows their voice is heard, their work makes a difference, and that they belong to a workplace that welcomes and values them for who they are.

"I am immensely proud of both our Technical Support and People Teams at N-able for their outstanding achievement to win three Stevie awards,” said John Pagliuca, CEO, N-able. “These awards display N-able’s commitment to excellence that continues to drive success and showcase our dedication to delivering high-level partner experiences. Congratulations to all involved on these well-deserved recognitions."

The Stevie American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

