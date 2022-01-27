N able : Receives 2021 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

Cloud-first backup leader honored for improving business processes

DURHAM, North Carolina-January 27, 2021- N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), the solutions partner helping IT services providers deliver security, backup, and remote monitoring and management services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named N-able™ Backup as a 2021 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner, presented by TMC's Cloud Computing Magazine.

The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies and vendors that have built cloud solutions empowering businesses, small or large, to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions, minimizing lost business opportunities.

"N-able is thrilled to receive the Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine," said Chris Groot, general manager. "Our focus on transforming the data protection-as-a-service market will enable businesses to modernize their approach to protecting their servers, workstations and M365. This award celebrates that we are helping customers to reduce downtime, save time, and save money-with the flexibility needed for today's cloud-first infrastructures."

N-able Backup gives partners cloud-first data protection and quick and reliable recovery from events such as ransomware attacks- including rapid data recovery, automated recovery testing, and long-term retention. It delivers a straightforward, direct-to-cloud data protection solution, allowing the user to avoid the hassle of managing and maintaining on-premises infrastructure. This lets IT services providers standardize on one solution and manage protection of critical data sources from a single software-as-a-service (SaaS) control plane. With N-able Backup, partners can deliver a more simple, reliable, and efficient data protection service while driving cost and complexity out of daily administration.

"Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce N-able Backup as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "N-able is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

