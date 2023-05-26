N able : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

May 24, 2023

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

N-able, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40297 85-4069861 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

30 Corporate Drive

Suite 400

Burlington, Massachusetts01803

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (781) 328-6490





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Stock, $0.001 par value NABL New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☑

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐









Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

N-able, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders on May 24, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). As of March 31, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 182,037,721 shares of the Company's common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A summary of the matters voted upon by the stockholders and the final voting results for each such matter are set forth below.





Proposal One: Election of Class II Directors





Each of the following persons was duly elected by the Company's stockholders as a Class II director to serve for a term of three years expiring at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders or until a successor has been duly elected and qualified, with votes as follows.





Class I Director For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Michael Bingle 129,451,380 37,407,600 10,948,680 Darryl Lewis 147,439,973 19,419,007 10,948,680 Cam McMartin 140,367,111 26,491,869 10,948,680





Proposal Two: Ratification of Appointment of Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm





The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was ratified by the stockholders, with votes as follows:





For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 177,779,429 22,883 5,348 -





















nabl-20230524