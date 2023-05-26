Advanced search
N able : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
nabl-20230524

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
May 24, 2023
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
N-able, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-40297 85-4069861
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
30 Corporate Drive
Suite 400
Burlington, Massachusetts01803
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (781) 328-6490

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value NABL New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☑
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
N-able, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders on May 24, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). As of March 31, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 182,037,721 shares of the Company's common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A summary of the matters voted upon by the stockholders and the final voting results for each such matter are set forth below.

Proposal One: Election of Class II Directors

Each of the following persons was duly elected by the Company's stockholders as a Class II director to serve for a term of three years expiring at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders or until a successor has been duly elected and qualified, with votes as follows.

Class I Director For Withheld Broker Non-Votes
Michael Bingle 129,451,380 37,407,600 10,948,680
Darryl Lewis 147,439,973 19,419,007 10,948,680
Cam McMartin 140,367,111 26,491,869 10,948,680

Proposal Two: Ratification of Appointment of Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was ratified by the stockholders, with votes as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
177,779,429 22,883 5,348 -





SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
N-able, Inc.
Dated: May 26, 2023 By: /s/ Tim O'Brien
Tim O'Brien
Chief Financial Officer



Attachments

Disclaimer

N-Able Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
