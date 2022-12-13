Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. N-able, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NABL   US62878D1000

N-ABLE, INC.

(NABL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
11.01 USD   -1.34%
07:02aN-able Wins “Security Vendor of the Year” and “Backup and Archive Innovation of the Year” at 2022 SDC Awards
BU
11/15Transcript : N-able, Inc. Presents at 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference, Nov-15-2022 03:45 PM
CI
11/15N-able Accelerates Global Support for MSPs and IT Resellers Through Expansion of Dedicated Distributor Network
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

N-able Wins “Security Vendor of the Year” and “Backup and Archive Innovation of the Year” at 2022 SDC Awards

12/13/2022 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company commitment to security, cloud, and data protection as-a-service is echoed by voting at premier IT awards for storage, cloud, and digitalization industries

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions has been awarded “Security Vendor of the Year” and “Backup and Archive Innovation of the Year” at the 13th annual SDC Awards ceremony held in London.

The SDC Awards recognize and reward success and innovation in products and services from companies within the storage, cloud, and digitalization industries. Winners are selected by the voting public and readers of Digitalization World’s stable of publications.

For the winning submission for “Backup and Archive Innovation of the Year”, N-able highlighted the benefits of Cove Data Protection™ which provides streamlined cloud-first backup, disaster recovery, and archiving for physical and virtual servers, workstations, and Microsoft 365® data—all managed from a single web-based dashboard. Cove was designed to reduce the cost and complexity of data protection without sacrificing speed or reliability.

N-able was handpicked by the group’s editorial staff as a finalist for “Security Vendor of the Year” following its impact on the security market and value it provides to help customers and partners stay ahead of today’s ever-evolving IT threats. The company continues its commitment to providing the best-in-class security products and support and recently announced the appointment of Troels Rasmussen as General Manager of Security Products to focus on driving partners’ businesses forward together with a laser-focus on the strategic direction of the N-able security portfolio.

“This is a true honor for us as the award winners were chosen by the public—we see this as a reflection of our commitment to deliver the highest levels of partner experience through two of our primary pillars—data protection and security,” said John Pagliuca, CEO, N-able. “As workloads go to the cloud and security threats continue to increase, we take huge pride in helping our MSPs and their customers succeed in their cloud journey, while also helping them stay secure with our purpose-built layered technology. We’re thankful to the SDC Awards and voters for the double recognition and share our congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

© 2022 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Company


© Business Wire 2022
All news about N-ABLE, INC.
07:02aN-able Wins “Security Vendor of the Year” and “Backup and Archive Inn..
BU
11/15Transcript : N-able, Inc. Presents at 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, N..
CI
11/15N-able Accelerates Global Support for MSPs and IT Resellers Through Expansion of Dedica..
BU
11/14N-able to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November
BU
11/11RBC Boosts Price Target on N-able to $14 From $12, Citing 'Consistent Execution,' Peer ..
MT
11/10N-ABLE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
11/10N-able, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/10Transcript : N-able, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10N-able Q3 Earnings Down Despite Higher Revenue
MT
11/10N-able : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on N-ABLE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 370 M - -
Net income 2022 12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 160x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 989 M 1 989 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
EV / Sales 2023 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 486
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart N-ABLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
N-able, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends N-ABLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,01 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Pagliuca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tim OBrien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William G. Bock Chairman
Michael I Adler Executive VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Joel Kemmerer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
N-ABLE, INC.-0.81%1 989
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.43%219 144
SAP SE-17.97%125 642
SERVICENOW INC.-39.37%80 976
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.65%33 241
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.50%18 861