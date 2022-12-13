N-able Wins “Security Vendor of the Year” and “Backup and Archive Innovation of the Year” at 2022 SDC Awards

Company commitment to security, cloud, and data protection as-a-service is echoed by voting at premier IT awards for storage, cloud, and digitalization industries

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions has been awarded “Security Vendor of the Year” and “Backup and Archive Innovation of the Year” at the 13th annual SDC Awards ceremony held in London.

The SDC Awards recognize and reward success and innovation in products and services from companies within the storage, cloud, and digitalization industries. Winners are selected by the voting public and readers of Digitalization World’s stable of publications.

For the winning submission for “Backup and Archive Innovation of the Year”, N-able highlighted the benefits of Cove Data Protection™ which provides streamlined cloud-first backup, disaster recovery, and archiving for physical and virtual servers, workstations, and Microsoft 365® data—all managed from a single web-based dashboard. Cove was designed to reduce the cost and complexity of data protection without sacrificing speed or reliability.

N-able was handpicked by the group’s editorial staff as a finalist for “Security Vendor of the Year” following its impact on the security market and value it provides to help customers and partners stay ahead of today’s ever-evolving IT threats. The company continues its commitment to providing the best-in-class security products and support and recently announced the appointment of Troels Rasmussen as General Manager of Security Products to focus on driving partners’ businesses forward together with a laser-focus on the strategic direction of the N-able security portfolio.

“This is a true honor for us as the award winners were chosen by the public—we see this as a reflection of our commitment to deliver the highest levels of partner experience through two of our primary pillars—data protection and security,” said John Pagliuca, CEO, N-able. “As workloads go to the cloud and security threats continue to increase, we take huge pride in helping our MSPs and their customers succeed in their cloud journey, while also helping them stay secure with our purpose-built layered technology. We’re thankful to the SDC Awards and voters for the double recognition and share our congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

