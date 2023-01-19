N Brown associate of non-exec buys GBP1.3 million in shares

N Brown Group PLC - Manchester-based clothing and footwear retailer whose brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo - Homa Alliance buys 4.5 million shares at 29.30 pence each, worth GBP1.3 million, on Wednesday in London. Homa Alliance is a person closely associated with Non-Executive Director David Alliance.

On Tuesday, Alliance bought 875,000 shares for a total of GBP232,313.

Current stock price: 31.50 pence, up 8.6% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 23%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.