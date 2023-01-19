Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. N Brown Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWNG   GB00B1P6ZR11

N BROWN GROUP PLC

(BWNG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-01-19 am EST
30.00 GBX   -0.25%
12:28pN Brown associate of non-exec buys GBP1.3 million in shares
AN
01/17N Brown says associate of non-exec buys GBP230,000 in shares
AN
01/16N Brown Group non-exec director buys GBP560,000 in shares
AN
N Brown associate of non-exec buys GBP1.3 million in shares

01/19/2023 | 12:28pm EST
N Brown Group PLC - Manchester-based clothing and footwear retailer whose brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo - Homa Alliance buys 4.5 million shares at 29.30 pence each, worth GBP1.3 million, on Wednesday in London. Homa Alliance is a person closely associated with Non-Executive Director David Alliance.

On Tuesday, Alliance bought 875,000 shares for a total of GBP232,313.

Current stock price: 31.50 pence, up 8.6% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 23%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 671 M 830 M 830 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 260 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 138 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart N BROWN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
N Brown Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends N BROWN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,08 GBX
Average target price 25,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Izzard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ronald Thomas McMillan Non-Executive Chairman
Nuno Miller Chief Operating Officer
Richard Moross Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
N BROWN GROUP PLC20.30%170
INDITEX10.87%92 739
KERING14.34%71 893
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.53%60 532
ROSS STORES, INC.1.13%40 422
HENNES & MAURITZ AB14.79%20 401