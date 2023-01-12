Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. N Brown Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWNG   GB00B1P6ZR11

N BROWN GROUP PLC

(BWNG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:43:43 2023-01-12 am EST
26.07 GBX   -2.72%
10:20aN Brown bemoans "soft and highly promotional" retail market
AN
02:00aN Brown Group plc Reports Group Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2023
CI
01/11UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

N Brown bemoans "soft and highly promotional" retail market

01/12/2023 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N Brown Group PLC - Manchester-based clothing and footwear retailer whose brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo - Provides Christmas trading update, saying revenue is down 7.6% on a year before in its financial third quarter, the 18 weeks to December 31, to GBP249.2 million. Product revenue is down 9.2% to GBP166.4 million, while Financial Services revenue is down 4.2% to GBP82.8 million. Total revenue in the first nine months of financial 2023 is GBP580.7 million, down 5.9% on a year before. N Brown says it expects the fourth quarter to be weaker than the third, based on seasonal patterns and amid a "soft and highly promotional market".

Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be in line with market consensus of GBP57.5 million. This would be down from GBP95.0 million in financial 2022.

"We expect the market for UK discretionary consumer goods to be soft in calendar year 2023, particularly in the first half," N Brown says. "This, together with the difficult trading environment in FY23, means we will commence FY24 with lower active customers year-on-year."

Current stock price: 26.11 pence, down 2.6% in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: down 36%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about N BROWN GROUP PLC
10:20aN Brown bemoans "soft and highly promotional" retail market
AN
02:00aN Brown Group plc Reports Group Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months o..
CI
01/11UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/10UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/09UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/09N Brown to pay GBP50 million as Allianz legal dispute settled
AN
01/09Brown (N) Group Agrees GBP50 Million Settlement with Allianz in JDW Dispute
MT
01/09N. Brown's Subsidiary to Pay GBP49.5 Million to Settle Legal Dispute
DJ
01/06UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Monecor Limited acquired a 5% stake in N Brown Group plc.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on N BROWN GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 671 M 813 M 813 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 228 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 123 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart N BROWN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
N Brown Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends N BROWN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,80 GBX
Average target price 25,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Izzard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ronald Thomas McMillan Non-Executive Chairman
Nuno Miller Chief Operating Officer
Richard Moross Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
N BROWN GROUP PLC7.20%149
INDITEX9.74%91 234
KERING14.28%71 413
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.14%62 822
ROSS STORES, INC.3.21%41 166
HENNES & MAURITZ AB16.04%20 260