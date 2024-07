July 16, 2024 at 10:22 am EDT

N Brown Group PLC - Manchester-based clothing and footwear online retailer - Non-executive directors Joshua Alliance and David Alliance each buy 1.0 million shares at 20.00 pence, worth GBP400,000 in total, on Monday.

Current stock price: 19.51p, up 1.3% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 17%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

