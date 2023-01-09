Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. N Brown Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWNG   GB00B1P6ZR11

N BROWN GROUP PLC

(BWNG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:10 2023-01-09 am EST
27.15 GBX   +6.89%
08:14aN Brown to pay GBP50 million as Allianz legal dispute settled
AN
07:38aBrown (N) Group Agrees GBP50 Million Settlement with Allianz in JDW Dispute
MT
02:58aN. Brown's Subsidiary to Pay GBP49.5 Million to Settle Legal Dispute
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

N Brown to pay GBP50 million as Allianz legal dispute settled

01/09/2023 | 08:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - N Brown Group PLC on Monday agreed to pay Allianz Insurance PLC GBP29.5 million, bring their three year legal dispute to a close.

Shares in the Manchester-based clothing and footwear retailer were up 6.9% to 27.15 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

The settlement relates to a claim issued against N Brown subsidiary JD Williams & Co Ltd by insurance giant Allianz regarding the sale of historical insurance products.

The claim was first issued back in January 2020.

Under the settlement, which will bring the legal dispute to an end, JD Williams will pay the insurer GBP49.5 million. N Brown expects the payment to be made by the end of January.

In August, a provision of GBP25.2 million in respect of the claims was recognised in N Brown's balance sheet.

"The settlement removes a significant element of uncertainty and distraction for JDW and allows the company to focus on creating shareholder value through its core business activities as it continues its transformation," N Brown said.

It added that it has sufficient liquidity to meet the cash flow requirements of the settlement, including net cash of GBP82.9 million as at December 31, as well as a GBP100 million revolving credit faciility and GBP12.5 million overdraft.

"After satisfying the settlement the company will retain a strong unsecured net cash position with material additional liquidity facilities remaining undrawn," the company added.

N Brown will release its third quarter trading and outlook update on Thursday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.16% 214.25 Delayed Quote.5.43%
N BROWN GROUP PLC 6.89% 27.15 Delayed Quote.1.60%
All news about N BROWN GROUP PLC
08:14aN Brown to pay GBP50 million as Allianz legal dispute settled
AN
07:38aBrown (N) Group Agrees GBP50 Million Settlement with Allianz in JDW Dispute
MT
02:58aN. Brown's Subsidiary to Pay GBP49.5 Million to Settle Legal Dispute
DJ
01/06UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Monecor Limited acquired a 5% stake in N Brown Group plc.
CI
2022IN BRIEF: N Brown starts search for new CFO as Rachel Izzard resigns
AN
2022Brown (N) Group CFO Steps Down
MT
2022N Brown Group plc Announces Resignation of Rachel Izzard as Chief Financial Officer
CI
2022Transcript : N Brown Group plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 06, 2022
CI
2022Earnings Flash (BWNG.L) BROWN (N.) GROUP Reports H1 Revenue GBP331.5M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on N BROWN GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 671 M 809 M 809 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 260 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 116 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart N BROWN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
N Brown Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends N BROWN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,40 GBX
Average target price 25,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Izzard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ronald Thomas McMillan Non-Executive Chairman
Nuno Miller Chief Operating Officer
Richard Moross Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
N BROWN GROUP PLC1.60%140
INDITEX7.89%88 543
KERING10.96%68 446
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.24%61 342
ROSS STORES, INC.4.74%41 865
HENNES & MAURITZ AB13.40%19 623