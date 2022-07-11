Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. N Citron, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A101400   KR7101400000

N CITRON, INC.

(A101400)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
781.00 KRW    0.00%
Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

07/11/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud."

Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over."

He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

Left built up his brand as one the most prominent short-sellers, but last year announced his company would stop publishing research highlighting companies' shortcomings and shift to writing about companies he thought might be worth buying.

The move followed a backlash against Left after he said the stock of video game retailer GameStop was not worth its price.

Reuters reported last December that the U.S. Department of Justice had launched an expansive criminal investigation into short selling by hedge funds and research firms, including Citron, which has denied any wrongdoing.

"As the DOJ, you know, hopefully, one day development will realize that this boogeyman, or short sellers, doesn't exist," Left said when asked about the investigations.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. 1.19% 129.9791 Delayed Quote.-13.38%
N CITRON, INC. 0.00% 781 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
Financials ()
Sales 2021 15 794 M - -
Net income 2021 -840 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -49,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 865 M 28,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 84,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Seong-Woo Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Min Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Research
Ji-Eun Son Independent Director
Hyung-Ju Choi Independent Director
Chang-Soo Choi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
N CITRON, INC.-39.46%29
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-24.07%406 823
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.15%396 586
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 380
INTEL CORPORATION-26.23%155 328
QUALCOMM, INC.-25.62%152 331