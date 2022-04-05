N D Rubber Public : Dissemination of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

Log in
    NDR   TH6148010007

N.D. RUBBER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NDR)
N D Rubber Public : Dissemination of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

ND Rubber pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 841 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net income 2021 41,6 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net cash 2021 26,8 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 1 089 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart N.D. RUBBER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
N.D. Rubber Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chaisit Samritthiwanitcha Managing Director & Executive Director
Malinee Charoenchaisin General Manager-Accounting & Finance Department
Pongsak Swadwan Chairman
Thitikarn Chai-chonchanok General Manager-Human Resource & Administration
Sirada Jarutakanont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
N.D. RUBBER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.77%33
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.29%5 454
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-20.15%5 361
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-40.00%4 653
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-0.55%4 064
MRF LIMITED-8.60%3 767