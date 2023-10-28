N2N Technologies Limited is an India-based information technology (IT) professional services and consulting company. The Company defines, designs and delivers technology-enabled business solutions that help Global 2000, small and medium enterprises (SME) as well as startup companies. Its offerings span professional and staff augmentation services, business and technology consulting, application services, systems integration, product engineering, custom software development, maintenance, re-engineering, independent testing and validation services, and IT infrastructure services. Its consultancy services include QA management, business intelligence, SAP services, Web services and engineering. The Company is a global SAP services partner, which offers various SAP services, such as SAP Evaluation Services, SAP Audit Services, SAP Upgrade Services, SAP Training Services, SAP 24X7 Helpdesk, SAP IFRS Analysis and Interpretation Services, Turnkey SAP Implementation, and SAP HCM Services.