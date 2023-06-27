N4 Pharma PLC - Derby, England-based pharmaceutical company focused on developing Nuvec, a delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments - Says it will be supporting the University of Queensland as part of a recent grant award by the Australian Research Council. Professor Chengzhong Yu, senior group leader at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering & Nanotechnology, has been awarded an AUD402,115 grant - around GBP211,366 - to develop an improved nanoparticle delivery system that enhances the performance of messenger ribonucleic acid therapies.

Chief Executive Officer Nigel Theobald says: "We are pleased to continue our close collaboration with Professor Yu and work on new ways to build on the performance of our Nuvec nanoparticle together."

Current stock price: 1.65 pence

12-month change: down 30%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

