(Alliance News) - N4 Pharma PLC on Monday said that a series of experiments have shown that Nuvec can deliver increased transduction efficacy, when complexed with Adeno-Associated virus 8.

N4 is a Derbyshire, England-based pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of Nuvec, a novel silica nanoparticle delivery system, for vaccines and therapeutics.

Through its research programme with the University of Brunel, N4 Pharma completed a series of in vitro experiments, where Nuvec was mixed with AAV8 and used to transduce human-like liver cells.

When the viral vector was complexed with Nuvec, transduction efficacy increased 2.5-fold, compared to the AAV8 vector when used on a standalone basis.

These most recent experiments build on earlier work, which showed that Nuvec increased the transduction efficacy of a standard Adenovirus vector.

"Our work shows that Nuvec has the potential to reduce the amount of AV and AAV needed and thus decrease both the cost of goods and immunogenicity associated with using these viral vectors. We believe this will be a major focus of the pharma/biotech industry as these viral vector delivery systems are further investigated," said Chief Executive Officer Nigel Theobald.

"This work is running in parallel to our ongoing oral and dual loading work as well as the Nanogenics' Glaucoma product, an update on which will follow soon."

Shares in the firm were up 2.9% at 1.34 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

