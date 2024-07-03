This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.3% to 187.89.

The European index gained 0.7% to 180.89. The Asian index increased 1.9% to 226.57. The Latin American index rose 2.1% to 191.96, while the emerging-markets index increased 2.7% to 366.70.

China's DouYu International Holdings was the biggest leader during the session, surging 42% to $17.94, and China-based Akso Health Group soared 41% to $1.16. Studio City International Holdings, which is based in Hong Kong, rounded out the top three leaders with shares surging 18% to $6.60.

Boqii Holding, based in China, posted the largest decline, dropping 15% to 44 cents, followed by shares of China's NaaS Technology, which fell 9.1% to $1.59. Shares of China-based Mynd.ai declined 8.3% to $2.67.

