International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts added 0.5% to 185.53.

The European index dropped 0.2% to 179.61. The Asian index added 1.5% to 222.28. The Latin American index declined 0.1% to 188.02, while the emerging-markets index gained 1.3% to 357.10.

Japan's SYLA Technologies was the biggest leader during the session, and soared 62% to $3.10, and China-based Lufax Holding jumped 17% to $2.85. 9F, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares that jumped 11% to $2.08.

NaaS Technology, based in China, posted the largest decline, plunged 20% to $1.75, followed by shares of China's Hywin Holdings, which plunged 12% to 30 cents. Shares of Japan-based Lead Real Estate declined 8.7% to $1.90.

