04:07aNaas Technology : Investor Presentation 2022
04/21NaaS Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
04/21NaaS Technology Inc. Reports Unaudited 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
NaaS Technology : Investor Presentation 2022

04/24/2023 | 04:07am EDT
The 1st Listed EV Charging Service Company in China

NaaS (NASDAQ: NAAS)

China's Largest Third-Party Charging Network Empowering Electric Mobility

4Q & 2022

Confidential

Apr. 2023

Disclaimer

THIS PRESENTATION AND ITS CONTENTS ARE CONFIDENTIAL AND ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, REPRODUCTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY OTHER PERSON OR IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, REPRODUCTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS PRESENTATION COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND OBSERVE, ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS. This presentation has been prepared by NAAS Technology Inc. (the "Company") solely for information purpose. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this material, you hereby acknowledge and agree that no representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this presentation and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company. Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects ," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Except where otherwise indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date hereof. The Company reserves the right to amend or replace this presentation at any time but the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any content set forth in this presentation should circumstances, management's estimates or opinions change or any information provided in this presentation become inaccurate. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NaaS' goals and strategies; its future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; its ability to continuously develop new technology, services and products and keep up with changes in the industries in which it operates; growth of China's EV charging industry and EV charging service industry and NaaS' future business development; demand for and market acceptance of NaaS' products and services; NaaS' ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; NaaS' ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread; U.S.-China trade war and its effect on NaaS' operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate; NaaS' ability to obtain adequate financing for its planned capital expenditure requirements; NaaS' relationships with end-users, customers, suppliers and other business partners; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations related to the industry; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NaaS' filings with the SEC. This presentation also contains non-IFRS financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Contents

01

02

03

Investment Highlight

Industry Overview

Company Overview

Investment Highlights

  • China Leads The Global Electrification Market

2022 EV Sold6.9M (1)

By 2022 Total Number of EV Reached 13.1M (1)

  • The China Market Will Continue To Unlock Huge Potential

By 2030 Total Number of EV will Reach 145M (2)

In 2030 Total Public Charging Volume will be 25x of 2022 (2)

  • NaaS Has The Largest Third-Party Charging Network With Huge First Mover Advantage

NaaS Connected 575K Chargers, Covering 55K Charging Stations (3),

Accounted for 21% (2) of China's Public Charging Volume

  1. According to CAAM (China Association of Automobile Manufacturers), MPSThe Ministry of Public Security of China

According to CIC (China Insights Consultancy)

3

As of March 31, 2023

charging experience
frictionless fast

Invest In NaaS - Invest In The Electrification Of China's

Transportation Industry

Equipment Manufacturers

Help equipment manufacturers save on marketing costs and

increase charger sales

Marketing and

distribution

channel

End-users/Corporate/APP Enjoy hassle-freeand Largest EV charging network

NaaS

Full suite of

Enhance

Charging Station Owners

Cooperate

with major charging solutions operational

efficiency

OEMs to embed

provider

and

charging API into

profitability

smart EV's

infotainment system

Reduce end-users' range anxiety and dependency on private chargers, and

increase EV sales

EV OEMs

Disclaimer

Naas Technology Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 08:06:02 UTC.


