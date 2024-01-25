BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced its successful attainment of CE certification from the European Union for its full product portfolio of 14 charging pile models. These models are designed specifically for markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions and are also available for go-to-sale in these regions. The accomplishment demonstrates NaaS' remarkable progress in charging technology as well as a solid foundation for its further global expansion.

The certified products include eight models of DC charging piles with power ranging from 50kW to 240kW and six models of AC charging piles with power options of 7kW, 11kW, and 22kW. These products have undergone stringent safety, performance, and environmental tests and comply with the applicable standards in the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions. The charging piles also made their debut at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) in Las Vegas, and attracted wide attention from the global attendees.

NaaS' CE-certified DC dual-port integrated charging pile stands out in the field of DC charging piles due to its outstanding reliability, safety, energy efficiency, and intelligence. With a charging power ranging from 50kW to 240kW and OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol) communication capability, it is capable of real-time data monitoring and status updates through a cloud platform. Furthermore, it supports remote upgrades, providing a user-friendly operation and management experience. The separate design for strong and weak currents ensures operator safety while minimizing maintenance costs. The intelligent dynamic power allocation for each charger improves operational efficiency and shortens the payback period for the investment. Additionally, it comes with a charger cable management device to facilitate user operations and address issues such as challenging dragging or friction damage.

In the realm of AC charging piles, NaaS' wall-mounted charging pile, certified by both TÜV SüD and EU CE, offers a compact size comparable to a single A4 paper while providing three power options: 7kW, 11kW, and 22kW. This series of charging piles is characterized by durability, safety, intelligence, and ease of installation. With a modular, patented design, it enables quick plug-in and one-click installation, effectively reducing installation costs. The shell features an IP55 waterproof and impact-resistant design that has undergone rigorous environmental testing, making it suitable for harsh climates and extreme temperatures ranging from -30°C to 55°C. Moreover, it incorporates over a dozen standard safety features, including overcurrent protection, overvoltage/undervoltage protection, phase unbalance protection, and over-temperature protection. By withstanding the impact of electrical grids and environments while conducting self-diagnosis and automatic recovery, it provides a reliable and secure charging solution.

According to Dr. Shen Hongyu, Head of the NaaS Charging Technology R&D Center, one of the major challenges with existing AC charging piles is their complicated installation and challenging maintenance. However, the recently CE-certified charging piles have significantly addressed these issues through a modular and patented slot design. This design improvement has significantly reduced the complexity of installation and maintenance, as well as labor costs. Furthermore, it is worth noting that only a limited number of companies in the European market have succeeded in obtaining EU CE certification for their entire range of charging pile products in one go. This accomplishment further demonstrates NaaS' exceptional strengths in research and development, design, and manufacturing capacities.

The CE (Conformité Européene) certification is a mandatory safety mark for products required by the laws of the EU and also acts as a permit for products to enter the markets of the EU and countries within the European Free Trade Association. The certification emphasizes product safety features and signifies compliance with the requirements pertaining to public safety, health, environment, and personal safety.

The attainment of EU CE certification grants NaaS the qualification to introduce its charging pile products into the European market. This achievement not only serves as an endorsement of products quality and performance but also paves the way for broader global market expansion. NaaS plans to make its products available in Northern Europe, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy. Additionally, the company is actively expanding its presence in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. These charging pile products will provide diversified charging solutions for OEMs and small and medium-sized enterprises.

