Nabaltec AG again honored with the Best Managed Companies Award

Schwandorf, 26 May 2023 – Nabaltec AG was again honored this week with the Best Managed Companies Award, thus receiving the seal of approval for excellently managed companies for the fifth time. The Best Managed Companies program is a competition and seal of approval for successful medium-sized companies. The vision: to build a national and global ecosystem of excellently managed medium-sized companies.

"Nabaltec has been participating in the program for five years now, and we are proud to regularly be counted among the Best Managed Companies," said Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG, who accepted the award yesterday in Düsseldorf. "The award honors companies that keep an eye on the trends of the future, such as ESG and corporate purpose – and it goes to our employees. With their dedication, they are the driving force behind our environmentally friendly and innovative products as well as Nabaltec's success."

Best Managed Companies was launched by Deloitte in Canada in the 1990s and has since been successfully introduced in more than 45 countries. The basic requirements for participation are a minimum annual turnover of EUR 150 million and a head office in Germany. It is also important that the companies are medium-sized and have been economically successful in recent years. This year's award ceremony by Deloitte Private, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the BDI (Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V.) took place in Düsseldorf.

"A Best Managed Company like Nabaltec AG is characterized by a forward-looking strategy, high productivity and a pronounced culture of innovation, as well as value-oriented corporate management," explains Dr. Christine Wolter, Partner and Head of Deloitte Private. Furthermore, she emphasizes: "It is precisely through the combination of employer attractiveness and economic success that the Best Managed Companies have an important lighthouse function in the regions."

