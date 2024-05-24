EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG is a six-time winner of the Best Managed Companies Award



24.05.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Schwandorf, 24 May 2024 – Nabaltec AG is once again a winner of the Best Managed Companies Award, receiving the seal of approval for outstandingly managed companies for the sixth time at yesterday's ceremony in Frankfurt. The Best Managed Companies program is a competition and seal of quality for successful medium-sized companies. The vision: Building a national and global ecosystem of excellently managed medium-sized companies.

"The Best Managed Companies Award honors both Nabaltec's innovative strength and its sustainable corporate development," said Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG, who accepted the award yesterday in Frankfurt. "The long-term success of our company depends above all on the commitment of our employees, who work hard every day with a deep understanding of market requirements and exceptional quality standards."

A key unique selling point of Best Managed Companies is its internationality: Best Managed Companies was launched by Deloitte in Canada in the 1990s and has since been successfully introduced in more than 45 countries. The basic requirements for participation in the Best Managed Companies Award are minimum annual turnover of EUR 150 million and a head office in Germany. It is also important that the participating companies are medium-sized and have been economically successful in recent years.

"The Best Managed Companies Award is by no means just a seal of approval. It is an opportunity for all applicants to explore the cornerstones of good corporate management, network with like-minded people and receive valuable feedback from neutral strategy and financial experts. For us, the exchange with founders, managing directors and decision-makers is always an important indicator of the pulse of the German SME sector. In view of the challenging economic environment, I am therefore all the more pleased that, after careful consideration, we have once again been able to recognize a number of companies with exemplary leadership in all key areas," said Tobias Vogel, CEO UBS Europe SE.

"Nabaltec AG and the other award-winning companies provide a strong foundation of our economy. They are 'doers', innovation leaders and focus on sustainable corporate management. These companies look far into the future and don't just think from quarter to quarter. This is precisely why they have earned their Best Managed Company Award," explained Markus Seiz, Director at Deloitte Private and head of the Best Managed Companies program.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Legal advisory services in Germany are provided by Deloitte Legal. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com/de.

About UBS:

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About BDI:

The BDI is the leading organization of German industry and industry-related service providers. 39 industry associations, 15 regional organizations and more than 100,000 companies - listed corporations as well as medium-sized family businesses - with around eight million employees make the association the voice of German industry. The BDI is committed to a modern, sustainable and successful industry in Germany, Europe and the world.

About Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung:

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.) ranges among the most eminent newspapers in Germany and worldwide. It is known and trusted for political, economic and societal relevance as well as a commitment to journalistic excellence. Every single day, more than 300 editors provide first-class journalism across Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung's print and digital properties. The multi-award-winning editorial staff draws on the strength of an in-house network of international correspondents that is among the world's largest of its kind. The Frankfurter Allgemeine publishing company also publishes a weekly newspaper (Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung), a premium quarterly magazine (Frankfurter Allgemeine Quarterly) and a region-specific business journal (Frankfurter Allgemeine Metropol). The F.A.Z.'s digital properties provide immediate and well-researched coverage of the day's key news events, including platforms such as FAZ.NET as well as several apps and podcasts. All newspapers are also available as digital editions.

