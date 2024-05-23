Sales volumes in the first quarter of 2024 almost at the same level as in the same quarter of the

2024. This

corresponds to a decrease of 5.3% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. However, there is a clear trend reversal and noticeable growth compared to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2023. Sales volumes are already almost at the same level as in the same quarter of the previous year. While the sound revenue performance in the first quarter of 2023 was also due to price increases, we had to make price concessions in the same period of 2024 due to market conditions.

Nabaltec's revenue performance currently mirrors the German economy to a certain extent: the worst is behind; a trend reversal was clearly recognizable in the first quarter, even with a slightly positive surprise, but still no reason for excessive optimism; caution is still required. This summarizes the opinions of many experts on current economic development in Germany.

With quarterly revenue of EUR 54.0 million, we are on track to achieve our goal of returning to slight revenue growth for the year as a whole. In terms of earnings, we have set ourselves an EBIT margin of 7 % to 9 % (as a percentage of total performance). Here, too, we can confirm the estimates. We managed to achieve an EBIT margin of 9.3% in the first quarter. This puts us at a comparable level to the 9.4% achieved in the same quarter of the previous year, with revenue up by EUR 3 million at that time. Once again, we were able to demonstrate Nabaltec's robust earnings quality, as we did in the four challenging quarters of 2023.

We combine a solid earnings situation with strong cash flow development. In the first three months, we generated operating cash flow of EUR 31.7 million, including the decrease in other assets in the form of time deposits amounting to EUR 15 million. For 2024, we are planning capital expenditure of around EUR 30 million, of which EUR 5.1 million will be recorded as cash outflow in the first quarter of 2024. On balance, we were thus able to generate free cash flow of EUR 26.6 million.