    NTG   DE000A0KPPR7

NABALTEC AG

(NTG)
PRESS RELEASE : Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch takes over as new COO, succeeding Dr. Michael Klimes

07/22/2021 | 04:45am EDT
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch takes over as new COO, succeeding Dr. Michael Klimes 
2021-07-22 / 10:44 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch takes over as new COO, succeeding Dr. Michael Klimes 
Schwandorf, 22 July 2021 - Nabaltec AG is announcing a change in its Management Board, as the Supervisory Board is 
going to appoint Dr. Alexander Risch to a 4-year term on the Management Board effective 1 October 2021. Dr. Michael 
Klimes, who has been serving on Nabaltec AG's three-member Management Board as COO since 2017, has chosen not to extend 
his contract, which expires on 31 December 2021. 
"In Dr. Alexander Risch, we have been able to secure an experienced mineralogist who will help us continue to generate 
growth from Nabaltec's innovative solutions," reported Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. "We are looking forward 
to working together in the future and his additional input." 
Dr. Alexander Risch completed his studies in mineralogy at the Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and 
has worked at the Institute of Geosciences in Erlangen on a project of Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and 
Research focusing on high-temperature oxide ceramic superconductors, in the course of which he successfully completed 
his doctorate. Dr. Alexander Risch began working at Hoffmann Mineral GmbH in 1999. From 2006 through 2021, he headed 
that company's global sales, marketing and order processing operations, during which time he gained extensive 
experience with industrial fillers and their functions. As of 1 January 2022, Dr. Alexander Risch as COO will have sole 
responsibility for the company's departments research and development, as well as for production and sales. Until that 
date, Nabaltec's Management Board will operate as a four-member body for a transitional period. The employment 
agreements of the Management Board members Johannes Heckmann (Chairman of the Management Board and CEO) and Günther 
Spitzer (CFO) have each been extended by five years. 
Gerhard Witzany, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, stated as follows: "The Supervisory Board accepted Dr. Klimes' 
decision with great regret. Dr. Michael Klimes successfully performed his tasks with expertise and commitment, and we 
would like to thank him expressly for his consistently excellent work and for our trust-based relationship." 
About Nabaltec AG: 
Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for 
innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and 
aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." 
The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics 
industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic 
devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty 
oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in 
Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing 
processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, 
the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment. 
Contact: 
Heidi Wiendl-Schneller                Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller 
Nabaltec AG                           Better Orange IR & HV AG 
Phone: +49 9431 53-202                Phone: +49 89 8896906-14 
Fax: +49 9431 53-260                  Fax: +49 89 8896906-66 
E-mail: InvestorRelations@nabaltec.de E-mail: nabaltec@better-orange.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nabaltec AG 
              Alustraße 50-52 
              92421 Schwandorf 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 9431 53-0 
Fax:          +49 9431 53-260 
E-mail:       info@nabaltec.de 
Internet:     www.nabaltec.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99 
WKN:          A0KPPR, A1EWL9 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1220483 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220483 2021-07-22

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220483&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2021 04:44 ET (08:44 GMT)

