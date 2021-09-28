Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Nabis Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   CA6295233093

NABIS HOLDINGS INC.

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nabis Holdings Announces the Results of Its Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

09/28/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on September 28, 2021.

All matters presented at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

  1. the number of directors of the Company are set at four and each of the nominees were elected as a director of the Company;
  2. the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte, LLP as the Company’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the authorization of the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor;
  3. the adoption of the Company’s omnibus long-term incentive plan;
  4. the adoption of the new articles of the Company;
  5. the sale of all or substantially all of the Corporation’s assets pursuant to section 301 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “BCBCA”); and
  6. the proposed plan of arrangement between the Company and the persons entered in the register for the $23,000,000 principal amount of 5.3% promissory notes due January 25, 2023 (the “Notes”) as registered holders of Notes, to approve the repurchase of all of the Notes by the Company under Division 5 of Part 9 of the BCBCA.

Further details on the above matters are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings Inc. is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


For inquiries, please contact:

Bruce Langstaff, Chairman
info@nabisholdings.com
(647) 242-4258

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NABIS HOLDINGS INC.
05:58pNabis Holdings Announces the Results of Its Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting
GL
09/27Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Postponement of Noteholders' Meeting
GL
09/22NABIS : Says Intends to Start Application Against Caravel CAD Fund Ltd Regarding Support f..
MT
09/21Nabis Holdings Announces Intention to Commence Application Against Caravel CAD Fund Ltd..
GL
09/15Nabis Holdings Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Plan of Arrangement of Noteholder..
GL
09/15Nabis Holdings Inc Contemplates Bankruptcy
CI
08/30Nabis Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/28NABIS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NAB
AQ
07/28Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Senior Unsecured Notes
CI
07/28Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Senior Unsecured Notes
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13,9 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net income 2020 -18,4 M -14,5 M -14,5 M
Net Debt 2020 38,2 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,53 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart NABIS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Nabis Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicole Rusaw-George Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Langstaff Executive Chairman
Jennifer Chin Law Director
Scott M. Kelly Director
Jared Carroll Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NABIS HOLDINGS INC.5,900.00%1
AYR WELLNESS INC.7.77%1 551
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-34.41%1 467
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.52.36%1 442
CANSORTIUM INC.-11.84%168
RED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS INC.18.42%158