Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nabis Holdings Inc.    NAB   CA6295231014

NABIS HOLDINGS INC.

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/04 02:34:26 pm
0.01 CAD   --.--%
11:12aNABIS : Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
AQ
11:12aNABIS : Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
AQ
11:12aNabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 11:12am EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) provides the following update on civil proceedings in the Arizona Superior Court (the “Court”) initiated by Nabis AZ, LLC (“Nabis AZ”), the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, against Mark Krytiuk (“Krytiuk”), the Company’s former President, Chief Operations Officer and director. As previously disclosed by the Company on October 16, 2020, Nabis AZ filed an application with the Court to request expedited injunctive relief against Krytiuk in respect of, among other things, Krytiuk’s position as a director of Perpetual Healthcare Inc. (“Perpetual”), the operator of the Emerald medical marijuana retail dispensary. The application was heard on November 2, 2020, following which the Court denied the application. The Court released a minute entry on November 4, 2020 with reasons for its denial of the application on the basis that Nabis AZ had not met the legal threshold for such expedited relief. The Court’s decision to deny the application does not preclude Nabis from continuing to seek monetary and other relief against Krytiuk, including his removal as a director of Perpetual. The Court also confirmed that Nabis can amend its lawsuit to bring additional claims against Krytiuk.  The Company expects to take all additional steps to protect its interests through the Court, including additional claims against Krytiuk, and otherwise as soon as reasonably practicable.

PNTM Management Services, LLC (“PNTM”) and Nolan Ryan have filed a lawsuit against Nabis AZ, Nabis and Krytiuk in the Court.  The lawsuit involves Nabis AZ’s failure to fund its deferred payment obligation in respect of an asset purchase agreement for the assets and management agreements related to the operation and management of Perpetual, as previously announced by the Company on October 28, 2020. PNTM and Mr. Ryan allege claims against Nabis AZ and Nabis for breach of contract and declaratory judgment.  PNTM and Mr. Ryan allege claims against Krytiuk for intentional interference with contract and declaratory judgment.  Nabis AZ and Nabis intend to defend against the lawsuit.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.
Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Emmanuel Paul, Chairman of the Board
info@nabisholdings.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NABIS HOLDINGS INC.
11:12aNABIS : Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
AQ
11:12aNABIS : Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
AQ
11:12aNabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
GL
10/28NABIS : Corporate Update - Arizona
PU
10/28NABIS : Corporate Update – Arizona
AQ
10/28NABIS : Corporate Update – Arizona
AQ
10/28Nabis Corporate Update – Arizona
GL
10/16NABIS : Commences Civil Proceedings in Arizona and Ontario
AQ
10/07NABIS HOLDINGS INC : . Announces Management Changes
AQ
09/22NABIS HOLDINGS INC : . Announces Governance Changes
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,91  1,46  1,46 
Net income 2019 -22,5 M -17,2 M -17,2 M
Net Debt 2019 38,1 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,32x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,22 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 23,8x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart NABIS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Nabis Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Paul Chairman
Nicole Rusaw-George Chief Financial Officer
Shay Shnet Director
Richard Dolan Vice President-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NABIS HOLDINGS INC.-84.62%1
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-8.64%7 066
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.56.11%6 404
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-2.87%5 553
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.20.16%3 861
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.103.71%3 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group