Nabors Energy Transition : Vast-NETC Deal Announcement Investor Conference Call Transcript

Vast Business Combination with NABORS Energy Transition Corp. Investor Conference Call Transcript February 14, 2023 Operator Good morning, and welcome to the conference call to discuss the proposed business combination between Vast Solar Pty Ltd, or Vast, and Nabors Energy Transition Corp., or NETC. I would like to first remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements relating to Vast's and NETC's expectations or predictions on their respective financial and business performance and conditions, expectations or assumptions in consummating the proposed business combination between the parties, and future Vast product development and performance. Forward- looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) and assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements and they are not guarantees of performance. I encourage you to read the press release issued today, the accompanying presentation and to review NETC's filings with the SEC for a discussion of these risks that can affect the business combination, Vast's business, and the business of the combined company after completion of the proposed business combination. NETC and Vast are under no obligation and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Anthony Petrello, President and CEO of NETC and Nabors Industries Ltd. Please go ahead. 1

Anthony Petrello - President, CEO, Nabors Energy Transition Corp. and Chairman, President and CEO, Nabors Industries Ltd. Thank you for joining this morning. I'll begin my remarks with the steps that NETC has taken to reach this point. Then I'll discuss the opportunity for Vast and its next generation concentrated solar power technology, and the benefits of the business combination. This transaction highlights the value creation that we at Nabors envisioned when we first launched our SPAC. We believe the world requires clean, dispatchable and scalable power, from multiple sources, to meet its growing needs over the coming decades. At Nabors, our drilling activities are focused on reducing emissions at the rig site, through the use of our advanced technology. We are confident that our expertise utilized in our core business - in automation, robotics, AI, and material science -- can be applied to develop markets in adjacent verticals. At the same time, our capabilities can help unlock value in the energy transition more broadly. We have named our guiding vision in these efforts "Energy Without Compromise." Our proficiencies in global operations, innovative engineering, technology development and advanced manufacturing, ideally position us to accelerate the development and scaling of new energy technologies. As we look over the energy landscape today, one of the most daunting challenges is to develop large-scale sources of renewable energy that are not intermittent, but provide baseload energy. The world urgently needs wind and solar to become dispatchable. Concentrated solar power is key to developing solar into a 24-hour resource. The IEA estimates new CSP capacity additions of up to 430 GW by 2050, for on-grid applications alone. Given CSP's many benefits, more will likely be needed to satisfy off- grid, heat, and green fuel markets. Yet, existing CSP plants have been plagued by operating issues, and have not kept pace with the growing needs of the market. All of this brings me to today, and the transaction between Vast and NETC. 2

We believe Vast is a unique entry point into a market with massive growth potential. Consistent with Nabors' practices, we believe the attractive valuation reflects our established, disciplined process for transactions. Vast's differentiated solar technology generates baseload and dispatchable electricity, on a cost-effective basis. Vast can also provide superior solutions for growing addressable markets, including: Energy Storage

Green fuels, and

True renewable heat The Vast technology has highly scalable growth potential. Nabors skillset will be available to Vast, as needed, to establish that market presence and drive its growth. I will introduce you to Craig Wood, the CEO of Vast, in just a few moments. Before I do, it's important to highlight the factors that distinguish Vast. Vast's technology is capable of generating zero-carbon,utility-scale electricity and heat. It can also be used to cost-effectively produce green fuels, such as solar methanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and green hydrogen. The technology is both modular and scalable. It uses an innovative and differentiated sodium loop technology for heat transfer. This approach allows Vast to deliver projects that are quicker, and easier, to permit and construct, compared to legacy CSP with central tower systems. Additionally, these modular facilities provide more cost-effective renewable energy, heat, and storage, compared to existing alternatives. We believe these attributes comprise a significant advancement versus traditional CSP systems. We call this evolution CSP 3.0. Importantly for NETC, Vast is already an established technology developer. It significantly de-risked the technology early on, validating the individual components on three pilot projects. 3

Subsequently, Vast built a demonstration plant which it successfully synchronized with the grid, in 2018. It then operated for a period of nearly 3 years. Finally, Vast has successfully completed multiple, and very thorough, grant application processes. It has received awards from: the US Department of Energy

the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, known as ARENA

and, most recently, the German-Australian Hydrogen Innovation and Technology Incubator, or HyGATE initiative. Vast has built a pipeline of demonstration and commercial scale plants. These are now in various stages of development, and account for multiple gigawatts of prospective projects globally. This is just the beginning. I believe that Vast is ready to start a new chapter as a public company: With an experienced management team ready to step up to the challenge,

innovative and proprietary technology and a differentiated offering,

a demonstrated ability to navigate the rigorous, utility-scale project development process, and

utility-scale project development process, and the support of Nabors and our ecosystem In summary, we are excited about this opportunity and believe that Vast is the ideal partner for NETC. I now want to hand the call over to Craig. Craig Wood - CEO, Vast Thanks Tony, and thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. On behalf of Vast, I share Tony's enthusiasm for the opportunity ahead of us in our combination with NETC.