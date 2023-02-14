Nabors Energy Transition : Vast-Nabors Energy Transition Corp. Deal Announcement Investor Presentation
02/14/2023 | 05:54pm EST
Vast Investor Presentation
February 2023
Vast Demonstration Plant near Forbes, Australia
Executive Summary
Vast
Company
Overview
Next Gen Technology
Vast has developed thenext generation of concentrated solar thermal power system (CSP v3.0)
Modular tower modality and sodium-based heat transfer technology deliver a design that increases geographical applicability, reliability and efficiency, while reducing complexity, cost and construction time
System provides competitive, dispatchable and carbon-free:
power for on- and off-grid applications;
energy storage;
process heat; and
green fuels (e.g., solar methanol, SAF, green hydrogen, among others)
Proven Success
Technology proven through5 years of piloting prototypes
Technology de-risked through grid-synchronizeddemonstration plant which operated for nearly 3 years
