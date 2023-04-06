Advanced search
Nabors Industries Ltd. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

04/06/2023
HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Tuesday April 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.  Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on Monday April 24th, 2023.

Date:

April 25, 2023

Time:

1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET)

Dial-in-number(s):



US Toll Free:

(888) 317-6003


Canada Toll Free:

(866) 284-3684


International:

(412) 317-6061


Participant Elite Entry Number:

5669454

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. 

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, until 4:00 p.m. CT on May 02, 2023. To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 in North America or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 3440954.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com.  To join the webcast, navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar.  An electronic version of the earnings release and, if applicable, any supplemental presentation also will be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in more than 15 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Investor Contacts

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at +1 281-775-2423, via email at William.Conroy@nabors.com or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at +1 281-775-4954, via email at Kara.Peak@nabors.com. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +1 441-292-1510 or via email at Mark.Andrews@nabors.com.

www.nabors.com

