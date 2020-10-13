Log in
Nabors Industries Ltd. : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

10/13/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Thursday, October 29th at 1:00 p.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.  Nabors will release earnings before the market opens on October 29, 2020.


Date:

October 29, 2020


Time:

1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET)


Dial-in-number(s):




Domestic:

(888) 317-6003



International:

(412) 317-6061



Canada:

(866) 284-3684





Participant Elite Entry Number:

3550017

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.  The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 4:00 p.m. Central Time on October 29, 2020.  To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10149125.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com.  Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast.  An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United States and numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

Media Contact

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact William C. Conroy, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at + 1 281-775-2423 or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at +1 281-775-4954. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at + 1 441-292-1510 or via email at mark.andrews@nabors.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-industries-ltd-third-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-invitation-301151585.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

© PRNewswire 2020

