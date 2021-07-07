Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nabors Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBR   BMG6359F1370

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.

(NBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nabors Industries Ltd. : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

07/07/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.  Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on July 27, 2021.

Date:

July 28, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Dial-in-number(s):



Domestic:

(888) 317-6003


International:

(412) 317-6061


Canada:

(866) 284-3684



 Participant Elite Entry Number:

0483551

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.  The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 4:00 p.m. Central Time on August 04, 2021. 

To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10158201.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com.  Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast.  An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United States and numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

Media Contact

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact William C. Conroy, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at + 1 281-775-2423, via email at William.Conroy@Nabors.com or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at +1 281-775-4954, via email at Kara.Peak@Nabors.com. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at + 1 441-292-1510 or via email at Mark.Andrews@Nabors.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-industries-ltd-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-invitation-301327440.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.
05:54pNABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.  : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Invitatio..
PR
05:19pNABORS INDUSTRIES LTD  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
06/25ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC.  : and Nabors Industries ltd. announce the sale of N..
AQ
06/24ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES  : to buy Canadian drilling assets from Nabors Industries
AQ
06/24ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES  : Acquiring the Canadian Oil and Gas Drilling Assets of ..
MT
06/24ENSIGN ENERGY BRIEF : Details On Sale of NYSE-listed Nabors' Canadian Drilling A..
MT
06/21EOG, US Shale Stocks Rally After Iran Hardliner Wins Presidency Amid Stalled ..
MT
06/14NABORS INDUSTRIES ( "") (FORM 8 K  : Nabors Industries Ltd. (the "Company") (For..
PU
06/14NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news