  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nabors Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBR   BMG6359F1370

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.

(NBR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-07 pm EST
176.18 USD   +3.37%
04:44pNabors Industries : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:34pNabors Industries Ltd : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pEarnings Flash (NBR) NABORS INDUSTRIES Reports Q4 Revenue $769.3M, vs. Street Est of $741.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nabors Industries : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

02/07/2023 | 04:44pm EST
4Q 2022 Earnings Presentation

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.

February 7, 2023

Forward Looking Statements

We o ften discuss expecta tions regarding our future markets, demand for our products and services, and our performance in our annual, quarterl y, and curren t reports, press releases, and other wri tten and oral statements . Such statements, including sta tements in this document that relate to matte rs that are not historical fa cts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor p ro visions of Section 27 A of the U.S. Securities Act o f 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securi ties Exchange Act of 1934. These "forward-looking sta tements" are based on our analysis of currentl y a vailable competiti ve, financial and economic data and our opera ting plans. They are inherentl y uncertain , and in vestors should recognize tha t e ven ts and actual results could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations .

  • our ability to retain skilled employees;
  • our ability to complete, and realize the expected benefits of, strategic transactions;

changes in tax laws and the possibility of changes in other laws and regulation;

  • the possibility of changes to U.S. trade policies and regulations including the imposition of trade embargoes or sanctions; and
  • general economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and the general status of the capital and credit markets.

Our businesses depend, to a large degree, on the level o f spending b y oil and gas companies for exploration, development and production activities . Therefore, sustained lower oil or natural gas

Factors to consider when evaluating these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • actual and potential political or economic instability, civil disturbance, war or acts of

terrorism involving any of the countries in which we do business;

the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on oil and gas markets and prices;

fluctuations and volatility in worldwide prices of and demand for oil and natural gas;

  • fluctuations in levels of oil and natural gas exploration and development activities;
  • fluctuations in the demand for our services;
  • competitive and technological changes and other developments in the oil and gas and oilfield services industries;
  • our ability to renew customer contracts in order to maintain competitiveness;
  • the existence of operating risks inherent in the oil and gas and oilfield services industries;

prices that have a material impact on exploration, development or production activities could also materially affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows .

The above description of risks and uncertainties is by no means all-inclusive bu t is designed to highlight what we believe are important factors to consider. For a discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those contained in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at the SEC's website at www .sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • the possibilityof the loss of one or a number of our large customers;
  • the impact of long-term indebtedness and other financial commitments on our financial and operating flexibility;
  • our access to and the cost of capital, including the impact of a further downgrade in our credit rating, covenant restrictions, availability under our revolving credit facility, and future issuances of debt or equity securities;
  • our dependence on our operating subsidiaries and investments to meet our financial obligations;

This presentation refers to certain "non-GAAP" financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, net debt and adjusted free cash flow . The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States o f America ("GAAP"). Reconciliations o f non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the Appendix at the end of this presentation.

N A B O R S . C O M

2

12/31/2022 Rig Utilization and Availability

TOTAL

U.S. LOWER-48

U.S. OFFSHORE

ALASKA

INTERNATIONAL

HIGH SPEC(2)

RIG FLEET(1)(2)

RIGS ON

REVENUE(1)

UTILIZATION AT 12/31/2022

329

180

55%

111

12

16

134

96 3 4 77

86%

25%

25%

57%

  1. As of December 31, 2022
  2. Excludes non-high spec rigs in the Lower 48

N A B O R S . C O M

3

Recent

Highlights

Note: For reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin, net debt and adjusted free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure see non-GAAP in the Appendix

  1. Adjusted daily gross margin represents adjusted gross margin (operating revenue less direct costs), divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter. Rig revenue days represents the number of days the
    Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period.
  2. Adjusted gross margin percent represents adjusted gross margin divided by total revenue

4Q 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $230M

Significant sequential improvements in all segments globally

Revenue growth of 10%

Adjusted EBITDA up 47% year- on-year

Drilling Solutions growth

4Q'22 adjusted EBITDA of $30M, 18% growth vs 3Q'22

Adjusted gross margin %(2) reached an all-time high of over 52% in 4Q'22

Improving liquidity and leverage

Adjusted 4Q free cash flow of $101M (Full year $154M)

Improved Net Leverage metric to 2.9x adjusted

EBITDA

International improving

2nd SANAD newbuild and one legacy rig commenced late 4Q'22

3 additional SANAD rigs to start in 2Q'23 - 3Q'23

5 additional newbuilds awarded for deployment in 2024

Adding 1 rig in Argentina in 2Q'23

Currently participating in tenders in multiple markets

Continued improvement in L48

L48 Drilling 4Q adjusted daily gross margin increased 31% to ~$14,600(1)

We expect 1Q'23 Drilling

adjusted gross margin of $16,100 to $16,300 per day

4Q daily revenue of $33,000 increased by $3,500 sequentially

ESG Focus

Multiple deployments of PowerTAP™ grid power module

Initial deployment of PowerFLOW™ supercapacitor- based energy storage solution

Five Keys to Excellence

1

2

3

4

5

Performance

Expanding &

Advancing

Progress on our

Leading in

excellence in the

enhancing our

technology &

commitment to de-

Sustainability and

Lower-48

International

innovation with

lever

the Energy

segment

demonstrated

Transition

results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nabors Industries Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 21:42:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 634 M - -
Net income 2022 -279 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 605 M 1 605 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nabors Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 170,43 $
Average target price 200,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony G. Petrello Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Restrepo Chief Financial Officer
Travis Purvis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Rasmuson Secretary, Chief CMP, SVP & General Counsel
Jade Strong Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.10.05%1 605
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.12.42%14 549
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-6.22%8 985
VALARIS LIMITED9.32%5 557
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC5.22%5 333
TRANSOCEAN LTD.52.19%5 010