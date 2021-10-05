Log in
Nabtesco : Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Engilico Group, seal inspection systems producer for food & pet food packaging

10/05/2021
7-9, Hirakawacho 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0093 TEL 03-5213-1134 FAX 03-5213-1171 [Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6268] https://www.nabtesco.com

News Release

October 5, 2021

Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Engilico Group,

seal inspection systems producer for food & pet food packaging

Nabtesco Corporation (headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Katsuhiro Teramoto), hereby announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement, through its subsidiary PACRAFT, to acquire 100% of the shares of Engilico Engineering Solutions NV, a leading provider of innovative packaging seal inspection technology in Belgium. The transaction also includes the acquisition of Engilico's daughter companies in Belgium and the United States.

PACRAFT, a leading manufacturer of packaging machinery in Japan, provides food manufacturers with super high-speed automatic fill/seal machines, which are used for retort food as well for a broad range of food products, such as soups and drinks. PACRAFT enjoys the top market share in automatic fillers/sealers for retort pouch foods in Japan.

Engilico's key strength is its unique software engineering capability. Its core products are SealScope, applying vibration sensing technology, and its newest offering HyperScope, which utilizes advanced camera image processing technology. In 2016 PACRAFT first introduced SealScope to selected customers in Japan with great success, laying the foundation for a successful collaboration.

Akiyoshi Kitamura, President of PACRAFT, commented "We welcome Engilico into the PACRAFT group. Together we are excited about offering an enhanced automated solution to our clients through the combination of packaging and in-line inspection technologies."

Olivier Georis, Managing Director of Engilico, said "This agreement brings our company to a new level, accelerating our strategy to establish a global presence of our innovative inspection technologies in the food and pet food industries."

End

Contact for inquiries

Corporate Planning Dept., PACRAFT Co., Ltd.

Tel.: 81-3-6275-1341

Investor relations/public relations Contact

Corporate Communication Dept., Nabtesco Corporation

Tel.: 81-3-5213-1134

Disclaimer

Nabtesco Corporation published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 303 B 2 728 M 2 728 M
Net income 2021 100 B 902 M 902 M
Net cash 2021 48 829 M 439 M 439 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,00x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 495 B 4 459 M 4 450 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 717
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart NABTESCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nabtesco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NABTESCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4 120,00 JPY
Average target price 5 136,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuhiro Teramoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiaki Akita Director & General Manager-Technology
Kazumasa Kimura Director & Head-Information Systems
Shoji Ijuin Head-Compliance, Personnel & Legal Affairs
Yutaka Fujiwara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NABTESCO CORPORATION-8.85%4 459
ATLAS COPCO AB25.86%70 391
FANUC CORPORATION-9.31%39 760
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.08%37 304
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED40.42%36 579
SANDVIK AB-1.49%28 494