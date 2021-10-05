Nabtesco : Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Engilico Group, seal inspection systems producer for food & pet food packaging

7-9, Hirakawacho 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0093 TEL 03-5213-1134 FAX 03-5213-1171 [Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6268] https://www.nabtesco.com

October 5, 2021

Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Engilico Group,

seal inspection systems producer for food & pet food packaging

Nabtesco Corporation (headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Katsuhiro Teramoto), hereby announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement, through its subsidiary PACRAFT, to acquire 100% of the shares of Engilico Engineering Solutions NV, a leading provider of innovative packaging seal inspection technology in Belgium. The transaction also includes the acquisition of Engilico's daughter companies in Belgium and the United States.

PACRAFT, a leading manufacturer of packaging machinery in Japan, provides food manufacturers with super high-speed automatic fill/seal machines, which are used for retort food as well for a broad range of food products, such as soups and drinks. PACRAFT enjoys the top market share in automatic fillers/sealers for retort pouch foods in Japan.

Engilico's key strength is its unique software engineering capability. Its core products are SealScope, applying vibration sensing technology, and its newest offering HyperScope, which utilizes advanced camera image processing technology. In 2016 PACRAFT first introduced SealScope to selected customers in Japan with great success, laying the foundation for a successful collaboration.

Akiyoshi Kitamura, President of PACRAFT, commented "We welcome Engilico into the PACRAFT group. Together we are excited about offering an enhanced automated solution to our clients through the combination of packaging and in-line inspection technologies."

Olivier Georis, Managing Director of Engilico, said "This agreement brings our company to a new level, accelerating our strategy to establish a global presence of our innovative inspection technologies in the food and pet food industries."

