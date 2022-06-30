Log in
    6268   JP3651210001

NABTESCO CORPORATION

(6268)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
3170.00 JPY   -3.21%
04:22aNABTESCO : Announcement of release for the Integrated Report FY2021
PU
06/29NABTESCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/01Nabtesco Swings into Attributable Loss in Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nabtesco : Announcement of release for the Integrated Report FY2021

06/30/2022 | 04:22am EDT
7-9, Hirakawacho 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0093 TEL 03-5213-1134 FAX 03-5213-1171 [Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6268] https://www.nabtesco.com

News Release

Jun 30, 2022

Announcement of release for the Integrated Report FY2021

Nabtesco Corporation (headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Kazumasa Kimura) is pleased to announce that we have released the English version of Integrated Report for fiscal year ended December 2021 today.

In the Integrated Report FY2021/12, we focus on providing easy-to understand contents that meets our stakeholders' interest to explain the unique value creation story toward the realization of our long-term vision. We also explain the new medium-term management plan (MTMP) that we have launched under the new management team, with the theme of "TIME

FOR CHALLENGE.

In this year's report, we have included a "CEO Dialogue," in which the CEO discuss with an institutional investor and an analyst as well as with one of Nabtesco's outside directors. We have also included a "Governance Dialogue" conducted between the Chairman of the Board of Directors and independent outside directors of Nabtesco. Through these dialogues, we share information about the ideas behind the MTMP, the new CEO selection process, the effectiveness of the Board of Directors and others. Moreover, we introduce the results of our innovation creation activities in the special feature article.

Going forward, the Nabtesco Group will manage its business by attributing importance to dialogue with stakeholders and to the empathy generated through it toward meeting their expectations. It would be great if this report would help you deepen your understanding of our value creation story.

Please see "Nabtesco Value Report 2021" from the following URL.

https://nabtesco.disclosure.site/en/themes/141

Disclaimer

Nabtesco Corporation published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
