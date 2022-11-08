Advanced search
    NC   US6295791031

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NC)
01:41pNacco Industries Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:33pNacco industries declares quarterly dividend
PR
11/03Transcript : NACCO Industries, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

11/08/2022 | 01:33pm EST
CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 20.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

SOURCE NACCO Industries


