Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NACCO Industries, Inc.    NC

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/18 04:10:00 pm
23.6 USD   -3.28%
05:55pNACCO INDUSTRIES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
11/09NACCO INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/02NACCO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NACCO Industries : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 05:55pm EST

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries, Inc.® (NYSE: NC) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

About NACCO Industries, Inc.
NACCO Industries, Inc.® is the public holding company for The North American Coal Corporation®. The Company and its affiliates operate in the mining and natural resources industries through three operating segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of the Company's oil, gas and coal reserves, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, the Company has launched a new business providing stream and wetland mitigation solutions. For more information about NACCO Industries, visit the Company's website at www.nacco.com.

****

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301176520.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries, Inc.

Disclaimer

NACCO Industries Inc. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 22:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:55pNACCO INDUSTRIES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
11/09NACCO INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/02NACCO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02NACCO INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/02NACCO INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
11/02NACCO INDUSTRIES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
11/02NACCO INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
10/27NACCO INDUSTRIES : Announces Dates of 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Co..
PU
09/10NACCO INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 141 M - -
Net income 2019 39,6 M - -
Net cash 2019 84,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 8,27x
Yield 2019 1,57%
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
NACCO Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Butler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred M. Rankin Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth I. Loveman Principal Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Richard de J. Osborne Independent Director
Dennis W. LaBarre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC.-47.90%172
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-9.21%51 412
GLENCORE PLC-18.12%33 768
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED10.12%14 624
COAL INDIA LIMITED-39.11%10 656
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-31.07%7 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ