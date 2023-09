NACL Industries Limited is an India-based agrochemical company. The Company is in the business of crop protection and manufactures both technical (active ingredient) and formulations. It manufactures products in categories, such as pesticides, insecticides, acaricides, herbicides, fungicides and other plant growth chemicals. It manufactures a range of technical, such as myclobutanil, propiconazole, profenofos, pretilachlor and tricyclazole. Its formulation business is mainly in the Indian market and sells through its retail dealer network across India. It has a range of branded formulations. It also exports technical and formulations and does toll manufacture for various companies. It exports its products to over 30 nations across four continents. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include LR Research Laboratories Private Limited, Nagarjuna Agrichem (Australia) Pty Limited, NACL Spec-Chem Limited and NACL Multi-Chem Private Limited.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals